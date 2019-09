GILMAN (WCIA) -- Iroqouis West soccer player Diego Camarena is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Raiders senior has already scored 37 goals in just 10 games this season.

"I try to stay humble and stuff, and I try to do the best for the team as well," Camarena said. "I don't just try to make it all about me but when I have to put up some goals to win the game and stuff, I know the pressure is on me. So I just do my best, and do what's best for the team."