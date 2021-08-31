HS scoreboard (8-31-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Tuesday night including Salt Fork volleyball’s three set match over Judah Christian and Central soccer’s win over Uni High.

VOLLEYBALL:

Salt Fork 2, Judah Christian 1

Meridian 2, Monticello 1

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 2, Danville 1

Tuscola 2, Villa Grove 0

Heritage 2, Oakwood 1

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Cissna Park 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0

Unity 2, Central 0

El Paso Gridley 2, Clinton 1

St. Teresa 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 1

Rochester 2, MacArthur 0

SOCCER:

Central 9, Uni High 2

St. Thomas More 3, Centennial 1