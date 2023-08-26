(WCIA) — Check out highlights and scores from games across Central Illinois, with video from Urbana’s first varsity football game in two years against Centennial, plus video from Maroa Forsyth, Villa Grove, Sullivan-Okaw Valley and more.
FOOTBALL
Centennial 49, Urbana 14
Maroa Forsyth 63, Pleasant Plains 14
Villa Grove 23, Sullivan- Okaw Valley 39
Central A&M 12, Leroy 14
Glenwood 14, Danville 12
Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 56, Clifton Central 14
St. Thomas More 34, Blue Ridge/ Deland-Weldon 6
Milford-Cissna Park 14, Martinsville 22
Salt Fork 14, Westville 21
SOCCER
Oakwood 0, Watseka 2