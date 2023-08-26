(WCIA) — Check out highlights and scores from games across Central Illinois, with video from Urbana’s first varsity football game in two years against Centennial, plus video from Maroa Forsyth, Villa Grove, Sullivan-Okaw Valley and more.

FOOTBALL

Centennial 49, Urbana 14

Maroa Forsyth 63, Pleasant Plains 14

Villa Grove 23, Sullivan- Okaw Valley 39

Central A&M 12, Leroy 14

Glenwood 14, Danville 12

Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 56, Clifton Central 14

St. Thomas More 34, Blue Ridge/ Deland-Weldon 6

Milford-Cissna Park 14, Martinsville 22

Salt Fork 14, Westville 21

SOCCER

Oakwood 0, Watseka 2