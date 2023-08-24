(WCIA) — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Thursday including Lincoln straight set victory over Centennial.
VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln 2, Centennial 0
Salt Fork 0, Heritage 2
Sullivan 2, Neoga 0
by: Brice Bement
Posted:
Updated:
(WCIA) — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Thursday including Lincoln straight set victory over Centennial.
VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln 2, Centennial 0
Salt Fork 0, Heritage 2
Sullivan 2, Neoga 0
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now