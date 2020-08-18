HS scoreboard (8-17-20)

FARMER CITY (WCIA) — The high school golf calendar got into full swing on Monday with several area boys’ and girls’ tournaments and meets across the area. Highlights from the Blue Ridge Girls’ Invite at Woodlawn Country Club in Farmer City.
St. Thomas More–1st overall
Brooke Erhard (79) 2nd
Mia Kirby (83) 3rd
Tessa Tomaso (90) 4th
Leah Peifer (108)
Cameron Endsley (109)
Reese Hogan (104)
Monticello-2nd overall
Ashley Long (78) – 1st
Claire Weber (95) – 8th
Amelia Patterson (92) – 5th
Tori Taylor (111)
St. Teresa–3rd overall
Grace Pugh (105)
Emma Espinoza (102)
Taylor Barry (117)
Kate Miller (115)
Mia Wenneker (114)
Emily Naber (105)