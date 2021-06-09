HS scoreboard (6-9-21)

WCIA — Highlights, reaction and all the scores from high school baseball on Wednesday including sectional wins from St. Joseph-Ogden, Paris, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Glenwood, Springfield and Mt. Pulaski.
BASEBALL:
Class 1A Baseball Sectional Semifinals:
Milford 5, Warrensburg-Latham 3
Mt. Pulaski 9, St. Thomas More 5
South Central 7, Okaw Valley 2
North Clay 3, Cumberland 0
Class 2A Baseball Sectional Semifinals:
St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Shelbyville 0
Paris 3, Maroa-Forsyth 2
Sacred Heart-Griffin 10, Pana 0
Columbia 13, Teutopolis 2
North Mac 5, Quincy Notre Dame 0
Class 3A Baseball Sectional Semifinals:
Glenwood 7, Central 5
Springfield 7, Mahomet-Seymour 3
Charleston 12, Mascoutah 5
Class 2A Softball Sectional Semifinals:
Unity 8, Mt. Carmel 0