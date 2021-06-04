HS scoreboard (6-4-21)

WCIA — Highlights, interviews and scores from high school sports on Friday including regional softball title wins from Unity, Tuscola and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Plus St. Joseph-Ogden, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and St. Thomas More baseball pick up regional semifinal wins. On the pitch, St. Thomas More and Central girls’ soccer clubs pick up sectional victories and on the track, Tuscola hosts a Class 1A sectional.

Class 1A Softball Regional Finals:

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 9, Salt Fork 0

Argenta-Oreana 5, Warrensburg-Latham 3

Casey-Westfield 12, Neoga 0

Effingham St. Anthony 9, Altamont 1

Hutsonville 9, Cumberland 8

Meridian 17, Farmer City 0

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 5, Odin 2

Class 2A Softball Regional Finals:

Bloomington Central Catholic 7, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 1

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 11, Williamsville 6

Paris 5, Shelbyville 1

Sacred Heart-Griffin 13, North Mac 2

Unity 8, St. Joseph-Ogden 4

Tuscola 5, Maroa-Forsyth 0

Class 3A Softball Regional Finals:

Rochester 10, Springfield 0

Class 1A Baseball Regional Semifinals:

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 5, Casey-Westfield 4 F/10

Armstrong 6, Cissna Park 2

St. Thomas More 11, Donovan 4

St. Teresa 8, Decatur LSA 7

Effingham St. Anthony 15, Hutsonville 0

Salt Fork 13, Iroquois West 7

Meridian 8, Nokomis 7

Mt. Pulaski 15, Argenta-Oreana 0

Neoga 7, Beecher City 3

Okaw Valley 3, Tri-County 0

Central A&M 2, Pawnee 1

Cumberland 2, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 0

Warrensburg-Latham 6, Fisher 0

Class 2A Baseball Regional Semifinals:

Tuscola 14, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 6

Oakwood 14, Westville 13

Clifton Central 2, Kankakee McNamara 0

Maroa-Forsyth 10, Tri-Valley 0

Pana 9, New Berlin 1

Chicago Christian 21, Watseka 4

Paris 12, Hoopeston Area 2

Pleasant Plains 7, PORTA 5

Shelbyville 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1

St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Marshall 1

Sacred Heart-Griffin 12, Rushville-Industry 2

Teutopolis 10, Salem 0

Monticello 12, Unity 2

Olympia 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

Class 3A Baseball Regional Semifinals:

Charleston 14, Jerseyville 4

Glenwood 10, Taylorville 0

Canton 5, Lincoln 3

Mahomet-Seymour 16, Eisenhower 0

Mt. Zion 2, Southeast 0