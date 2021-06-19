HS Scoreboard (6-19-21)

WCIA — Highlights and reaction from the 2A IWCOA Sectional Final in Mahomet. The Bulldogs placed second as a team, and will sent eight wrestlers on the IWCOA State Tournament next weekend.

Mahomet Seymour’s Mateo Casillas stayed undefeated on the season, placing first in the 192 finals to take the sectional title over Bloomington’s Anthony Curry. He beat Curry in an overtime match, where he earned a one-point escape to tie things up as time expired in the third period. He later sealed the deal with a 2-point takedown.

“I just had to keep pushing, I had to trust my coaches, had to trust the time I put in practice, and I just had to grind through the end, that’s what’s given,” says Casillas. “I feels amazing, no words can describe it, I’ve been dreaming of this since eight grade, and I’m going to do it again in high school.”

Lincoln’s Isaac Decker placed runner-up in the 132 weight class. He’ll be moving onto State, after falling one match short of the IHSA State Championship last season.

“Always dreamed of it,” says Decker. “I wanted to make it last year, one match away, I told my coaches, I’ll make it the next three years for you guys, and that’s what I did so far.”

The IWCOA State Finals will start on Thursday with the 1A Class. It will be held at the BOS Center in Springfield.