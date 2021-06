HS scoreboard (6-11-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Friday including sectional final softball and baseball games with wins from Unity softball, to go along with Mt. Pulaski and Charleston baseball victories.

SOFTBALL:

Class 2A Softball Sectional Finals:

Unity 8, Paris 7 F/8

BASEBALL:

Class 1A Baseball Sectional Finals:

Mt. Pulaski 6, Milford 4

Class 2A Baseball Sectional Finals:

Sacred Heart-Griffin 10, North Mac 0

Class 3A Baseball Sectional Finals:

Charleston 7, Triad 6 F/8

Springfield 13, Glenwood 12 F/9

GIRLS’ SOCCER:

Class 1A Sectional Finals:

Quincy Notre Dame 7, Pleasant Plains 0

Class 2A Sectional Finals:

Glenwood 4, Rochester 0