WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Thursday including sectional final softball wins from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Effingham St. Anthony, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley and Glenwood.

SOFTBALL:

Class 1A Sectional Finals:

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Argenta-Oreana 1

Effingham St. Anthony 6, Casey-Westfield F/10

Class 2A Sectional Finals:

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 7, Sacred Heart-Griffin 1

Class 3A Sectional Finals:

Glenwood 4, Rochester 3