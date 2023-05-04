(WCIA) — Check out scores from games across Central Illinois, plus highlights from the Unity at St. Joseph-Ogden softball game.

SOFTBALL

Unity 3, SJO 10

Monticello 4, Rantoul 1

Sullivan 8, Warrensburg-Latham 1

BASEBALL

Tuscola 11, Central A&M 1

Villa Grove 17, Heritage 4

Warrensburg-Latham 6, Sullivan 5

St. Teresa 12, Clinton 2

Champaign Central 16, Centennial 1

Monticello 12, Rantoul 0

SJO 8, Unity 7

G-SOCCER

Mahomet-Seymour 9, Taylorville 0

Lincoln 6, Charleston 1

Bloomington Central Catholic 5, Monticello 0