WCIA — Highlights, interviews and scores from high school playoff baseball and softball including St. Anthony and LeRoy punching its ticket to state.
SOFTBALL
Class 1A Wesleyan Super-Sectional
LeRoy 2, Ottawa Marquette 1 F/8
Class 2A Millikin Super-Sectional
Effingham St. Anthony 7, Quincy Notre Dame 6
BASEBALL
Class 1A Wesleyan Super-Sectional
Henry-Senachwine 3, Milford 2
Class 1A Lincoln Land Super-Sectional
Gibault Catholic 7, Jacksonville Routt 3
Class 1A SIU Super-Sectional
Goreville 6, Effingham St. Anthony 5