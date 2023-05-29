WCIA — Highlights, interviews and scores from high school playoff baseball and softball including St. Anthony and LeRoy punching its ticket to state.

SOFTBALL

Class 1A Wesleyan Super-Sectional

LeRoy 2, Ottawa Marquette 1 F/8

Class 2A Millikin Super-Sectional

Effingham St. Anthony 7, Quincy Notre Dame 6

BASEBALL

Class 1A Wesleyan Super-Sectional

Henry-Senachwine 3, Milford 2

Class 1A Lincoln Land Super-Sectional

Gibault Catholic 7, Jacksonville Routt 3

Class 1A SIU Super-Sectional

Goreville 6, Effingham St. Anthony 5