HS Scoreboard (5/29/21)

TOLONO (WCIA) — Unity Softball hosted a multi-team event Saturday, where the Rockets and St. Joseph-Ogden each played a game against Pinckneyville and Seneca. Watch the highlights as each team gets tuned up for the postseason.
SOFTBALL:
Unity 13, Pinckneyville 6
St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Seneca 4
Seneca 3, Unity 1
St. Joseph-Ogden 17, Pinckneyville 16
Meridian 20, Clinton 1
Shelbyville 8, Sullivan 1
Effingham 6, Teutopolis 5
BASEBALL:
Warrensburg-Latham 10, Clinton 0
St. Teresa 14, Central A&M 1
Shelbyville 11, Sullivan 1