HS Scoreboard (5/29/21)

TOLONO (WCIA) — Unity Softball hosted a multi-team event Saturday, where the Rockets and St. Joseph-Ogden each played a game against Pinckneyville and Seneca. Watch the highlights as each team gets tuned up for the postseason.

SOFTBALL:

Unity 13, Pinckneyville 6

St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Seneca 4

Seneca 3, Unity 1

St. Joseph-Ogden 17, Pinckneyville 16

Meridian 20, Clinton 1

Shelbyville 8, Sullivan 1

Effingham 6, Teutopolis 5

BASEBALL:

Warrensburg-Latham 10, Clinton 0

St. Teresa 14, Central A&M 1

Shelbyville 11, Sullivan 1