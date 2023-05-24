WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school playoff baseball on Wednesday including wins from St. Thomas More, Milford and Central.
BASEBALL
Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional
St. Thomas More 10, Armstrong 0 F/6
Milford 6, St. Teresa 2
Class 1A Altamont Sectional
South Central 2, Arcola 0
Effingham St. Anthony 12, Casey-Westfield 0
Class 1A Brown County Sectional
Jacksonville Routt 12, Illini Bluffs 4
Class 2A Millikin Sectional
Eureka 7, Unity 2
Bloomington Central Catholic 15, Oakwood 0 F/4
Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional
Quincy Notre Dame 2, Shelbyville 0
Gillespie 7, Maroa-Forsyth 2 F/8
Class 3A Bloomington Regional
Central 6, Normal West 2
Class 3A Jerseyville Regional
Triad 10, Taylorville 0
Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional
Mahomet-Seymour 19, Danville 1
Class 3A Richland County Regional
Marion 2, Mattoon 0
Class 3A Rochester Regional
Springfield 11, Eisenhower 0 F/5
Class 3A Sacred Heart-Griffin Regional
Glenwood 7, Southeast 1
Sacred Heart-Griffin 3, Jacksonville 0