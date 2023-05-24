WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school playoff baseball on Wednesday including wins from St. Thomas More, Milford and Central.

BASEBALL

Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional

St. Thomas More 10, Armstrong 0 F/6

Milford 6, St. Teresa 2

Class 1A Altamont Sectional

South Central 2, Arcola 0

Effingham St. Anthony 12, Casey-Westfield 0

Class 1A Brown County Sectional

Jacksonville Routt 12, Illini Bluffs 4

Class 2A Millikin Sectional

Eureka 7, Unity 2

Bloomington Central Catholic 15, Oakwood 0 F/4

Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional

Quincy Notre Dame 2, Shelbyville 0

Gillespie 7, Maroa-Forsyth 2 F/8

Class 3A Bloomington Regional

Central 6, Normal West 2

Class 3A Jerseyville Regional

Triad 10, Taylorville 0

Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional

Mahomet-Seymour 19, Danville 1

Class 3A Richland County Regional

Marion 2, Mattoon 0

Class 3A Rochester Regional

Springfield 11, Eisenhower 0 F/5

Class 3A Sacred Heart-Griffin Regional

Glenwood 7, Southeast 1

Sacred Heart-Griffin 3, Jacksonville 0