WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school playoff softball and girls soccer on Tuesday including wins from LeRoy, Effingham St. Anthony, Glenwood and more.

SOFTBALL

Class 1A Tuscola Sectional

LeRoy 4, Villa Grove 3

Salt Fork, Heyworth

Class 1A South Central Sectional

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 4, South Central 1

Class 2A Unity Sectional

Effingham St. Anthony 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 1

Unity, Marshall

Class 2A Quincy Notre Dame Sectional

Auburn 16, Macomb 0

Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional

Rantoul 2, Urbana 1

Class 3A Mt. Zion Regional

Mt. Zion 18, Eisenhower 0 F/4

Central, Centennial

Class 3A Centralia Regional

Charleston, Centralia

Class 3A Rochester Regional

Springfield 15, Lanphier 0 F/4

Rochester, Jacksonville

Class 3A Taylorville Regional

Glenwood 16, Southeast 0

Taylorville, MacArthur

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 1A Columbia Super-Sectional

Pleasant Plains, Freeburg

Class 2A Normal West Sectional

Glenwood 8, Mahomet-Seymour 0

Rochester, Normal West