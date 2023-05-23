WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school playoff softball and girls soccer on Tuesday including wins from LeRoy, Effingham St. Anthony, Glenwood and more.
SOFTBALL
Class 1A Tuscola Sectional
LeRoy 4, Villa Grove 3
Salt Fork, Heyworth
Class 1A South Central Sectional
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 4, South Central 1
Class 2A Unity Sectional
Effingham St. Anthony 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 1
Unity, Marshall
Class 2A Quincy Notre Dame Sectional
Auburn 16, Macomb 0
Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional
Rantoul 2, Urbana 1
Class 3A Mt. Zion Regional
Mt. Zion 18, Eisenhower 0 F/4
Central, Centennial
Class 3A Centralia Regional
Charleston, Centralia
Class 3A Rochester Regional
Springfield 15, Lanphier 0 F/4
Rochester, Jacksonville
Class 3A Taylorville Regional
Glenwood 16, Southeast 0
Taylorville, MacArthur
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 1A Columbia Super-Sectional
Pleasant Plains, Freeburg
Class 2A Normal West Sectional
Glenwood 8, Mahomet-Seymour 0
Rochester, Normal West