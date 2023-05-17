(WCIA) — Baseball regional games are underway across Central Illinois, check out highlights from the Tuscola vs. Windsor/ Stewardson-Strasburg, plus check out scores from more games below.
BASEBALL
Windsor/Stew-Stras 10, Tuscola 0
Milford 11, Watseka 3
Camp Point (Central) 3, Mendon (Unity) 2
Williamsville 1, Petersburg (PORTA) [Coop] 0
Decatur (St. Teresa) 8, Danville (Schlarman) 2
Effingham (St. Anthony) 4, Beecher City [Coop] 1
Teutopolis 3, Flora 0
Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) 4, St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) 2
Armstrong 12, Fisher 2 (6 inn.)
Monticello 10, Clifton (Central) 0
Tremont 6, Clinton 0
Mt. Pulaski 12, Argenta (A.-Oreana) 1 (5 inn.)
SOFTBALL
Teutopolis 3, Westville 1
Argenta (A.-Oreana) 10, Fisher 4
Athens 10, Williamsville 8
Lexington [Coop] 13, Clifton (Central) 6
Effingham (St. Anthony) 10, Pana 0