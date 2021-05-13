HS scoreboard (5-13-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Thursday including Mahomet-Seymour wrestling hosting a Triangular meet with Cumberland and Monticello, plus Monticello baseball beats St. Thomas More.

BASEBALL:

Monticello 9, St. Thomas More 5

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 0

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 14, Sullivan 9

Warrensburg-Latham 14, Argenta-Oreana 2

SOFTBALL:

Unity 4, Prairie Central 3

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Clifton Central 8

Meridian 4, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 6, Sullivan 1

Tuscola 6, Westville 1

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 18, Edinburg 0

WRESTLING:

Mahomet-Seymour 64, Cumberland 15

Mahomet-Seymour 76, Monticello 0