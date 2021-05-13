HS scoreboard (5-13-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Thursday including Mahomet-Seymour wrestling hosting a Triangular meet with Cumberland and Monticello, plus Monticello baseball beats St. Thomas More.
BASEBALL:
Monticello 9, St. Thomas More 5
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 0
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 14, Sullivan 9
Warrensburg-Latham 14, Argenta-Oreana 2
SOFTBALL:
Unity 4, Prairie Central 3
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Clifton Central 8
Meridian 4, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 6, Sullivan 1
Tuscola 6, Westville 1
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 18, Edinburg 0
WRESTLING:
Mahomet-Seymour 64, Cumberland 15
Mahomet-Seymour 76, Monticello 0