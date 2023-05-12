(WCIA) — Class 1A Regional Championships for girls soccer were going on across Central Illinois. Check out highlights from Monticello vs. Williamsville and St. Thomas More vs. Athens, plus scores from games across the board.

GIRLS SOCCER

Monticello 0, Williamsville 4

St. Thomas More 0, Athens 1

Sacred Heart-Griffin 4, Quincy (Notre Dame) 2

Glenwood 6, Granite City 2

BASEBALL

Monticello 9, Mt. Zion 1

Williamsville 9, Teutopolis 6

Westville 6, Marshall 4

Clinton 10, Cerro Gordo/Bement 4

Hoopeston 11, Paris 8

Glenwood 7, Lincoln 6

Pana 7, Lincolnwood 6

Altamont 2, Shelbyville 1

SOFTBALL

Urbana 14, Cerro Gordo 0

Blue Ridge 14, Okaw Valley 4

Quincy 6, Sacred Heart-Griffin 5

Newton 7, Teutopolis 4

Milford 15, Iroquois West 3

Glenwood 15, Williamsville 0

Villa Grove 4, Champaign Central 2

Armstrong 10, Watseka 7

Pleasant Plains 4, Jacksonville 2

Rochester 9, Hillsboro 7

Mt. Zion 7, Meridian 6

Marshall 3, Arcola 0

Champaign Central 16, Manual 1