CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois defeated Nebraska on Saturday evening, in an exciting 10-8 win at Illinois field. The Illini opened the scoring with a 4-run first inning, led by a two RBI homer from Jackson Raper.

Illinois built a 5-1 lead by the third inning, before the Huskers hit a grand slam to cut the Illini deficit. It was a back and forth battle until the ninth inning, where Ryan Hampe closed it out with a game winning home run.