MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour hosted Centennial for a non-conference game, with about 20 MLB scouts on hand to see Bulldogs pitcher Blake Wolters hitting 98 on the radar. Check out highlights from that game, plus scores from games across Central Illinois.

BASEBALL

Mahomet-Seymour 10, Centennial 0

SOFTBALL

St. Anthony 8, Unity 5

Arcola 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2

Olympia 13, Maroa-Forsyth 2

Marshall 14, Teutopolis 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Sacred Heart-Griffin 1, Normal University 0