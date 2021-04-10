HS Scoreboard (4-10-21)

(WCIA) — Monticello shut out Mattoon 43-0 in Illinois Prairie Conference action on Saturday. The Sages dominated with four touchdowns from Chris Brown, a touchdown reception from Hayden Graham, and a blocked punt for a defensive touchdown. Watch the highlights above, plus more local scores below.
Football:
Monticello 43, Mattoon
Milford-Cissna Park 44, Martinsville 38
Watseka 47, Iroquois West 20
Boys’ Soccer:
Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth 6, Mt. Pulaski 0
Decatur St. Teresa 3, Effingham St. Anthony 0
Argenta-Oreana 8, Macon Meridian/SV 1