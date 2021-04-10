HS Scoreboard (4-10-21)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Three Illini have announced they are going pro, with Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, and Trent Frazier all putting their names in the NBA draft. Frazier, will hire an NCAA approved agent to maintain his eligibility, while Dosunmu will not. He's projected to be a first round draft pick.

With key parts of the starting lineup out the door, including Adam Miller who entered the transfer portal, all eyes are on Da'Monte Williams and Kofi Cockburn and their decisions.