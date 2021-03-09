HS scoreboard (3-9-21)

WCIA -- Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are two of four Illinois basketball players recognized by the Big Ten Conference in its postseason awards released on Tuesday. Both Dosunmu and Cockburn are First Team All-Big Ten selections, the first time the Illini have had two first team players since 2006 with Dee Brown and James Augustine.

Dosunmu is a unanimous selection by both the coaches and media on the first team, it's the second straight season he's got top team honors after averaging 20.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Cockburn is averaging 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds on 66% shooting.