HS scoreboard (3-9-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Tuesday night including video wins from Arcola and Prairie Central.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL:

Arcola 53, Tuscola 48

Prairie Central 51, St. Thomas More 43

Bloomington Central Catholic 52, Unity 45

Rantoul 68, Pontiac 60

Teutopolis 63, Mahomet-Seymour 36

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 64, Clinton 55

Villa Grove-Heritage 50, Armstrong-Potomac 39

Effingham 77, Charleston 40

Clifton Central 65, Dwight 62

Iroquois West 56, Cissna Park 51

Momence 64, Watseka 62 F/2OT

Lanphier 58, Jacksonville 23

Sacred Heart-Griffin 60, Southeast 52

Springfield 70, Normal U-High 55

MacArthur 79, Eisenhower 62

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:

Clinton 67, Villa Grove-Heritage 10

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 52, St. Teresa 47

Meridian 65, Ramsey 37

Sullivan 56, Maroa-Forsyth 34

Tuscola 52, Arcola 29

Warrensburg-Latham 45, Cerro Gordo-Bement 41

