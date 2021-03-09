HS scoreboard (3-9-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Tuesday night including video wins from Arcola and Prairie Central.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL:
Arcola 53, Tuscola 48
Prairie Central 51, St. Thomas More 43
Bloomington Central Catholic 52, Unity 45
Rantoul 68, Pontiac 60
Teutopolis 63, Mahomet-Seymour 36
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 64, Clinton 55
Villa Grove-Heritage 50, Armstrong-Potomac 39
Effingham 77, Charleston 40
Clifton Central 65, Dwight 62
Iroquois West 56, Cissna Park 51
Momence 64, Watseka 62 F/2OT
Lanphier 58, Jacksonville 23
Sacred Heart-Griffin 60, Southeast 52
Springfield 70, Normal U-High 55
MacArthur 79, Eisenhower 62
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:
Clinton 67, Villa Grove-Heritage 10
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 52, St. Teresa 47
Meridian 65, Ramsey 37
Sullivan 56, Maroa-Forsyth 34
Tuscola 52, Arcola 29
Warrensburg-Latham 45, Cerro Gordo-Bement 41