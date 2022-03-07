WCIA — Highlights, interviews and scores from high school basketball on Monday night with super-sectionals across the state including Monticello, Meridian, Teutopolis and Sacred Heart-Griffin all playing for a shot to advance to state.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A Carbondale Super-Sectional:
Steeleville 68, Meridian 47
Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional:
Monticello 62, Bloomington Central Catholic 44
Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional:
Nashville 44, Teutopolis 18
Class 3A Springfield Super-Sectional:
Sacred Heart-Griffin 60, East St. Louis 50