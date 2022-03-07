WCIA — Highlights, interviews and scores from high school basketball on Monday night with super-sectionals across the state including Monticello, Meridian, Teutopolis and Sacred Heart-Griffin all playing for a shot to advance to state.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Class 1A Carbondale Super-Sectional:

Steeleville 68, Meridian 47

Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional:

Monticello 62, Bloomington Central Catholic 44

Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional:

Nashville 44, Teutopolis 18

Class 3A Springfield Super-Sectional:

Sacred Heart-Griffin 60, East St. Louis 50