HS scoreboard (3-6-20)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCIA) -- It all comes down to one game for the Illinois basketball team. After playing 19 Big Ten games over the last three months, three teams are tied atop the league standings (Maryland, Wisconsin, Michigan State) with the Illini just one game behind. A win over No. 18 Iowa in Sunday's regular season finale will net No. 23 Illinois a double bye in next week's Big Ten tournament.

The team's goal of winning a conference championship is technically still possible, but those dreams are on life support. All three teams in first would have to lose, along with an Illini win over the Hawkeyes.