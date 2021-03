TUSCOLA (WCIA) -- Playing high school football in a pandemic will certainly look and feel different this season. Practices officially started Wednesday and Tuscola wasted no time getting going, taking advantage of nice weather.

"I can tell as soon as we came in Monday, our kids shoulders were a little taller, chin was a little taller, they're excited," Tuscola head coach Andy Romine said. "This is something that our kids really enjoy. Obviously the school aspect of it is important but I think we've all seen over the last year, we haven't played a ton of sports until basketball started so I think we all get a sense that this stuff is pretty important to the school environment."