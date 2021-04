DECATUR (WCIA) -- Denim Cook is quite literally plowing over the competition. The St. Teresa junior running back isn't holding anything back this year, up to 230 pounds on his 5-foot-9 frame. The numbers speak for themselves, 309 yards on just 20 carries through two games, to go along with five touchdowns. Those could be so much more, but Cook only got five carries in a blowout win over Sullivan-Okaw Valley, rushing for 146 yards and two scores before the game got out of hand and he was pulled.

Cook is living up to the hype following in the footsteps of Jacardia Wright, who is now playing at Kansas State. Bulldogs head coach Mark Ramsey praised Cook for being a complete back.