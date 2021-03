CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois Football wrapped up it's first week of spring practice, with Saturday marking the first time on the field with full pads. The Illini had two practices prior, with Tuesday and Thursday's practices focused mostly on drill work.

New head coach Bret Bielema has been waiting for the first padded practice, he says more physical contact give him a better sense of the team's progress, and who will standout on the depth chart. Bielema also confirms there haven't been any major injuries within in the first week, and he likes what he sees so far.