CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Spending the first month of the season on the road is nothing new for Illinois baseball coach Dan Hartleb. The longtime Illini leader is more than used to being in and out of hotels, airplanes and busses in February and early March but there's something about doing it during COVID that has Hartleb ready to play at home. The Illini (6-6) finally get that chance this weekend, hosting a three game series with Northwestern starting Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.

"It's awesome not being on a bus, it's awesome not being at a hotel," Hartleb said. "It will be nice just having familiarity in the clubhouse, kind of that team atmosphere."