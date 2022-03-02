WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school boys’ basketball on Wednesday night including video from sectional semifinal games between Mahomet-Seymour and MacArthur, St. Joseph-Ogden and El Paso-Gridley and Milford-St. Teresa.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional:

Meridian 60, South Central 57

Class 1A Watseka Sectional:

St. Teresa 61, Milford 57

Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional:

El-Paso Gridley 45, St. Joseph-Ogden 32

Class 2A Flora Sectional:

Mt. Carmel 67, Pana 56

Class 2A Olympia Sectional:

Quincy Notre Dame 60, Maroa-Forsyth 42

Class 3A Danville Sectional:

MacArthur 65, Mahomet-Seymour 62 F/OT