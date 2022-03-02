WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school boys’ basketball on Wednesday night including video from sectional semifinal games between Mahomet-Seymour and MacArthur, St. Joseph-Ogden and El Paso-Gridley and Milford-St. Teresa.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional:
Meridian 60, South Central 57
Class 1A Watseka Sectional:
St. Teresa 61, Milford 57
Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional:
El-Paso Gridley 45, St. Joseph-Ogden 32
Class 2A Flora Sectional:
Mt. Carmel 67, Pana 56
Class 2A Olympia Sectional:
Quincy Notre Dame 60, Maroa-Forsyth 42
Class 3A Danville Sectional:
MacArthur 65, Mahomet-Seymour 62 F/OT