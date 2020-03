CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- Thanks to late season surges, both the Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball team are playing in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament for the first time since 2015.

The men are on a four game winning steak, with two of the four wins coming against top-three teams in the league. In total they've won five of their last seven. After starting league play 0-4, they finished 9-5 to claim the 6-seed.