WCIA -- Illinois football's top rated recruit in the Class of 2020 announced that he won't sign with the Illini. Four-star receiver Jadon Thompson posted on Instagram Tuesday afternoon that he is now committed to Cincinnati. The Naperville Central senior confirmed to WCIA 3 Sports Director Bret Beherns Tuesday night that he will sign with the Bearcats on Wednesday, the first day of the regular signing period.

"I'll forever love the University of Illinois!!" Thompson said. "Wish them nothing but the best and the program is going in the right direction!"