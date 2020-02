EVANSTON (WCIA) -- Illinois basketball has a chance to guarantee itself a winning Big Ten record with a win at Northwestern Thursday night. The Illini (18-9, 10-6 B1G) haven't done that in a decade, only making it to .500 in league play once in that time. A win over the Wildcats (6-20, 1-15) would also be the fifth Big Ten road win for the Illini, tying them for most in the league.

One guy who could make a big difference is Giorgi Bezhanishvili. The sophomore forward has hit a major sophomore slump, only making 15 of his last 55 shots in his last nine games. His minutes have decreased as well, tying a season low on Monday against Nebraska, playing just 13 minutes while going 0-for-6 from the field. The one consistent piece for the likable big man has been his rebounding. Despite not scoring, Bezhanishvili has pulled in 17 rebounds the last three games. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood says his struggles are not for a lack of effort.