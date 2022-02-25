WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on a snowy Thursday night, with Ridgeview beating St. Thomas More at the Class 1A Blue Ridge Sectional Final. The winter weather postponed every other local game to Friday.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Class 1A Blue Ridge Sectional Final:

Ridgeview 45, St. Thomas More 29

SECTIONAL FINAL GAMES POSTPONED TO FRIDAY:

Class 1A Tuscola Sectional Final: Effingham St. Anthony vs. Neoga, PPD to Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Bunker Hill Sectional Final: Jacksonville Routt vs. Okawville, PPD to Friday 7 p.m.

Class 2A Monticello Sectional Final: Pana vs. Paris, PPD to Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Peotone Sectional Final: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Fieldcrest, PPD to Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 3A Lincoln Sectional Final: Mahomet-Seymour vs. Lincoln, PPD to Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 3A Bethalto Civic Memorial Sectional Final: Mattoon vs. Bethalto Civic Memorial at 7 p.m.