CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The goal remains the same for the Illinois men's basketball team, a national championship. And while a loss at Michigan State Tuesday night puts a dagger in their chances to win a Big Ten title, all is not lost for the fifth-ranked Illini.

"Our mindset right now is continue to just stay focused, continue to try to win games," Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. "Win as many games as we can, come out every night. We're playing for seeds and that's the big thing, we're trying to win a national championship so that's our mindset and our main focus right now."