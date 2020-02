HS Scoreboard (2/24/20)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- On a night when they shot less than 40% from the field and less than 30% from three, the Illini used the other end of the floor to beat Nebraska 71-59.

Five different Illini scored in double figures for the day, lead by Ayo Dosunmu and his 18 points. Kofi Cockburn recorded another double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.