WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday night including girls’ basketball sectional semifinal games with video wins from Effingham St. Anthony, Neoga, St. Thomas More, Ridgeview, Pana, Paris and Mahomet-Seymour. Also, dual team sectional wrestling video with victories from Mahomet-Seymour and Unity, both punching their ticket to state.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Class 1A Tuscola Sectional:

Effingham St. Anthony 53, Tri-County 45

Class 1A Tuscola Sectional:

Tuscola 41, Neoga 34

Class 1A Blue Ridge Sectional:

Ridgeview 48, Mt. Pulaski 43

Class 1A Blue Ridge Sectional:

St. Thomas More 32, Watseka 29

Class 1A Bunker Hill Sectional:

Jacksonville Routt 55, Carlyle 37

Class 2A Monticello Sectional:

Pana 54, Marshall 36

Class 2A Monticello Sectional:

Paris 39, Teutopolis 33

Class 2A Peotone Sectional:

St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Prairie Central 48

Class 2A Peotone Sectional:

Fieldcrest 56, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33

Class 3A Bethalto Civic Memorial Sectional:

Mattoon 53, Troy Triad 29

Class 3A Lincoln Sectional:

Lincoln 72, MacArthur 57

Class 3A Lincoln Sectional:

Mahomet-Seymour 34, Rochester 33

WRESTLING

Class 1A Dual Team Sectional at Unity:

Unity 65, Anna-Jonesboro 18

Vandalia 54, Auburn 30

Class 2A Dual Team Sectional at Glenwood:

Mahomet-Seymour 38, Bethalto Civic Memorial 34

Glenwood 40, Marion 24