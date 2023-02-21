WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school playoff girls’ basketball and wrestling with dual team sectional wins from Mahomet-Seymour and Jacksonville, plus Mt. Pulaski, St. Thomas More, Lincoln and Rochester advancing.

BOYS’ WRESTLING

Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional

Le Roy 46, El Paso-Gridley 27

Class 1A Vandalia Sectional

Auburn 48, Cahokia 32

Oakwood 48, Anna-Jonesboro 31

Class 2A Glenwood Sectional

Mahomet-Seymour 37, Glenwood 34

Jacksonville 51, Mt. Vernon 24

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Class 1A Lexington Sectional

Mt. Pulaski 53, Cissna Park 52

St. Thomas More 63, Watseka 38

Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional

Neoga 54, Tri-County 41

Tuscola 45, Effingham St. Anthony 41

Class 1A Jacksonville Routt

Okawville 69, Jacksonville Routt 34

Class 2A Coal City Sectional

Peotone 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 39

Class 2A Pana Sectional

Pana 59, Teutopolis 52

Paris 41, Robinson 27

Class 3A Centralia Sectional

Highland 52, Mattoon 28

Class 3A Rochester Sectional

Lincoln 69, Mt. Zion 31

Rochester 54, Mahomet-Seymour 45