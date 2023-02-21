WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school playoff girls’ basketball and wrestling with dual team sectional wins from Mahomet-Seymour and Jacksonville, plus Mt. Pulaski, St. Thomas More, Lincoln and Rochester advancing.
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional
Le Roy 46, El Paso-Gridley 27
Class 1A Vandalia Sectional
Auburn 48, Cahokia 32
Oakwood 48, Anna-Jonesboro 31
Class 2A Glenwood Sectional
Mahomet-Seymour 37, Glenwood 34
Jacksonville 51, Mt. Vernon 24
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A Lexington Sectional
Mt. Pulaski 53, Cissna Park 52
St. Thomas More 63, Watseka 38
Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional
Neoga 54, Tri-County 41
Tuscola 45, Effingham St. Anthony 41
Class 1A Jacksonville Routt
Okawville 69, Jacksonville Routt 34
Class 2A Coal City Sectional
Peotone 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 39
Class 2A Pana Sectional
Pana 59, Teutopolis 52
Paris 41, Robinson 27
Class 3A Centralia Sectional
Highland 52, Mattoon 28
Class 3A Rochester Sectional
Lincoln 69, Mt. Zion 31
Rochester 54, Mahomet-Seymour 45