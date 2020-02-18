HS scoreboard (2-17-20)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball including video from sectional semifinal wins from Paris, St. Teresa and Salt Fork.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:
CLASS 2A PARIS SECTIONAL:
Paris 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 35
Teutopolis 43, Unity 22
CLASS 2A GREENVILLE SECTIONAL:
Pleasant Plains 51, Breese Central 37
CLASS 1A ST. THOMAS MORE SECTIONAL:
St. Teresa 45, Lexington 44
Salt Fork 39, Warrensburg-Latham 32
CLASS 1A CASEY-WESTFIELD SECTIONAL:
Tri-County 52, Brownstown 51
Central A&M, Altamont
CLASS 3A MACARTHUR REGIONAL:
Centennial 64, Eisenhower 58
CLASS 3A GLENWOOD REGIONAL:
Southeast 39, Jacksonville 37
CLASS 3A RICHLAND COUNTY REGIONAL:
Effingham, Mt. Vernon
Charleston, Richland County