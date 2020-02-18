HS scoreboard (2-17-20)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The Illinois basketball team was back on a plane Monday afternoon, less than 48 hours after returning from Rutgers. The Illini (16-9, 8-6 B1G) head to Happy Valley to face No. 9 Penn State, looking to return to Champaign with a different result after dropping their last four games. Defense was a big issue against the Scarlet Knights, who shot 49 percent for the game, including 46 percent from beyond the arc.

"It's easy to want to magnify and look at offense. and say offense is to blame for this or that," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said after his team went 7-for-26 from the field in the second half. "There's a lot of ways to score, that's why I don't worry about losing a leading scorer (Ayo Dosunmu). Getting guys to communicate, and getting guys to guard and do what they're supposed to do mistake free on the defensive end--that's the challenge."