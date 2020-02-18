HS scoreboard (2-17-20)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball including video from sectional semifinal wins from Paris, St. Teresa and Salt Fork.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:

CLASS 2A PARIS SECTIONAL:

Paris 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 35

Teutopolis 43, Unity 22

CLASS 2A GREENVILLE SECTIONAL:

Pleasant Plains 51, Breese Central 37

CLASS 1A ST. THOMAS MORE SECTIONAL:

St. Teresa 45, Lexington 44

Salt Fork 39, Warrensburg-Latham 32

CLASS 1A CASEY-WESTFIELD SECTIONAL:

Tri-County 52, Brownstown 51

Central A&M, Altamont

CLASS 3A MACARTHUR REGIONAL:

Centennial 64, Eisenhower 58

CLASS 3A GLENWOOD REGIONAL:

Southeast 39, Jacksonville 37

CLASS 3A RICHLAND COUNTY REGIONAL:

Effingham, Mt. Vernon

Charleston, Richland County

