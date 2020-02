PISCATAWAY, NJ. (WCIA) -- Down two points at half, Illinois was in position after 20 minutes at Rutgers Saturday afternoon, despite not having its best player on the court. Ayo Dosunmu sat on the bench in street clothes with a knee injury, just his second career missed game. The sophomore couldn't do anything but watch the Scarlet Knights hold his Illini to just 27 percent shooting in the second half, 31 percent for the game, as Rutgers ran away with a 72-57 win.

The Illini (16-9, 8-6 B1G) never led in the second half but had it down to a one-point game with 15:19 to play when the Scarlet Knights (18-8, 9-6) went on an 11-0 run to take control. Rutgers never trailed by fewer than seven points the rest of the way, with the lead ballooning up to 20 late in the game.