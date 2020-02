HS scoreboard (2-12-20)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Former Illini golfer Thomas Detry has been around the world since graduating in May 2016. The Belgian native is playing primarily on the European Tour and is doing quite well with more than $3 million in career on course earnings. He just finished T-6 at the Saudi International last Sunday, playing the final round with World No. 1 Brooks Koepka. Detry didn't waste much time, flying to Champaign on Tuesday to catch his alma mater play Michigan State. He spent Wednesday visiting with the current Illini at the Demirjian Indoor Practice Facility.

"It's a break in my season right now so I felt like it was a good time to come back and see my old teammates and Coach Small," Detry said. "I spent four years here and this is where I really grew up as a man, so it's great to be back."