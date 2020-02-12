HS scoreboard (2-11-20)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Tuesday night including regional wins from St. Joseph-Ogden, Tri-County and more.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:

Class 1A Neoga Regional:

Neoga 49, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 43

Class 1A Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Regional:

Central A&M 54, Okaw Valley 36

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 49, Arcola 46

Class 1A St. Teresa Regional:

St. Teresa 62, Blue Ridge 31

Mt. Pulaski 51, Cerro Gordo-Bement 41

Class 1A Iroquois West Regional:

Salt Fork 48, Fisher 38

Ridgeview 72, Uni High 34

Class 1A Lexington Regional:

Milford 43, St. Thomas More 37

Lexington 69, Cissna Park 16

Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional:

St. Joesph-Ogden 34, Tuscola 32

Villa Grove-Heritage 57, Schlarman 49

Class 2A Newton Regional:

Teutopolis 45, Lawrenceville 15

Pana 59, Mt. Carmel 50

