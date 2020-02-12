HS scoreboard (2-11-20)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois basketball hasn't lost three straight games this season, Michigan State hasn't lost four games in a row since 2007. Both of those streaks are on the line as the 22nd-ranked Illini host the unranked Spartans Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN. It's the first time since 2003 that Illinois is ranked and MSU is not in a game between the two teams.

The Spartans (16-8, 8-5 B1G) dropped out of the national polls for the first time since 2017 on Monday after two losses last week. The Illini (16-7, 8-4) dropped two spots to No. 22 after losing to Maryland Friday night. Both teams are searching for answers but it's the Illini who have made the most progress since their previous meeting at Michigan State Jan. 2. The Spartans won by 20 that night in East Lansing, a players only meeting followed for the Illini, who responded by rattling off seven straight wins.