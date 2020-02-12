HS scoreboard (2-11-20)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Tuesday night including regional wins from St. Joseph-Ogden, Tri-County and more.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:
Class 1A Neoga Regional:
Neoga 49, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 43
Class 1A Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Regional:
Central A&M 54, Okaw Valley 36
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 49, Arcola 46
Class 1A St. Teresa Regional:
St. Teresa 62, Blue Ridge 31
Mt. Pulaski 51, Cerro Gordo-Bement 41
Class 1A Iroquois West Regional:
Salt Fork 48, Fisher 38
Ridgeview 72, Uni High 34
Class 1A Lexington Regional:
Milford 43, St. Thomas More 37
Lexington 69, Cissna Park 16
Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional:
St. Joesph-Ogden 34, Tuscola 32
Villa Grove-Heritage 57, Schlarman 49
Class 2A Newton Regional:
Teutopolis 45, Lawrenceville 15
Pana 59, Mt. Carmel 50