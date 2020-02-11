HS Scoreboard (2/10/20)

WCIA — Scores from high school basketball on February 10th, 2020. Including the start of small school girls regionals.
GIRLS 1A REGIONALS
Argenta-Oreana 46, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy 38
Okaw Valley 42, Meridian 32
Arcola 58, Chrisman 28
Athens 53, South Fork 37
Springfield Lutheran 47, Pawnee 18
Blue Ridge 36, DeLand-Weldon 12
Mt. Pulaski 78, Decatur LSA 39
Cumberland 51, Red Hill 38
Uni High 56, Iroquois West 36
Fisher 54, Donovan 42
St. Thomas More 51, Armstrong 27
Cissna Park 46, Judah Christian 29
GIRLS 2A REGIONALS
Waverly 42, Williamsville 39
Hillsboro 50, North Mac 42
Herscher 47, Clifton Central 32
Hoopeston Area 41, Bishop McNamara 35
Monticello 61, Maroa-Forsyth 60 (OT)
Oakwood 53, Westville 25
Pontiac 41, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25
Tuscola 33, Clinton 31
Schlarman 67, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 9
Marshall 34, Shelbyville 31