HS scoreboard (2-1-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Tuesday night including video from Mahomet-Seymour’s narrow loss to state-ranked Normal Community.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Normal Community 49, Mahomet-Seymour 42
Monticello 70, Rantoul 50
Pontiac 65, Unity 60
St. Thomas More 60, Clifton Central 20
Meridian 68, Warrensburg-Latham 55
Tuscola 73, Clinton 44
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 81, Chrisman 36
Milford 75, Cissna Park 55
Watseka 78, Armstrong-Potomac 57
Villa Grove 64, Heritage 49
Okaw Valley 55, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 29
Heyworth 66, Argenta-Oreana 45