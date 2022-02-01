HS scoreboard (2-1-22)

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Tuesday night including video from Mahomet-Seymour’s narrow loss to state-ranked Normal Community.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Normal Community 49, Mahomet-Seymour 42

Monticello 70, Rantoul 50

Pontiac 65, Unity 60

St. Thomas More 60, Clifton Central 20

Meridian 68, Warrensburg-Latham 55

Tuscola 73, Clinton 44

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 81, Chrisman 36

Milford 75, Cissna Park 55

Watseka 78, Armstrong-Potomac 57

Villa Grove 64, Heritage 49

Okaw Valley 55, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 29

Heyworth 66, Argenta-Oreana 45

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story