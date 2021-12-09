HS scoreboard (12/9/21)

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Scores from around Thursday night in Central Illinois, plus highlights from St. Joseph-Ogden’s match-up with Teutopolis.
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Teutopolis 48, St. Joseph-Ogden 35
Monticello 33, Mt. Zion 32
Salt Fork 47, Hoopeston Area 19
Pleasant Plains 42, Williamsville 17
Milford 46, Westville 29
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 49, Unity 39
Central 57, Centennial 50
LeRoy 53, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34
Clinton 51, Central A&M 21
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Warrensburg-Latham 57, St. Teresa 45
Cerro Gordo-Bement 67, Meridian 66