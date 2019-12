CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- It was a season of ups and downs for Illinois volleyball, but they punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament after finishing the regular season 16-13.

The national stage is nothing new for the Illini who are making their third-straight appearance under head coach Chris Tamas. Freshman setter Diana Brown says they're approaching it with a "clean-slate" mentality, and are using this season as a leaning experience.