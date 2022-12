WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Saturday including St. Joseph-Ogden’s win in the Toyota of Danville Classic to win the title and Schlarman beating Watseka in the tournament to take third.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

St. Joseph-Ogden 66, Oakwood 31

Schlarman 53, Watseka 48

Mt. Zion 76, Mahomet-Seymour 51