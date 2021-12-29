HS scoreboard (12-29-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball holiday tournaments on Wednesday featuring video the Sages Holiday Hoopla, BSN Classic, State Farm Classic, Teutopolis-Effingham girls’ basketball at the Charleston Holiday Tournament, St. Anthony and Lincoln-Way East at the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic, along with Effingham and Chicago Brooks.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Sages Holiday Hoopla:
Monticello 50, Tuscola 34
Neoga 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31
Oakwood 54, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44
Clinton 58, Ridgeview 47
State Farm Classic:
El Paso-Gridley 60, St. Joseph-Ogden 36
BSN Classic:
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 49, Salt Fork 43
Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic:
Lincoln-Way East 64, St. Anthony 47
Chicago Brooks 67, Effingham 42
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Sages Holiday Hoopla:
Neoga 49, Tuscola 36
Clinton 45, Ridgeview 22
Monticello 57, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48, Stark County 23
State Farm Classic:
Brimfield 42, Paris 40
BSN Classic:
Benton Central (IN) 60, Salt Fork 26
Charleston Holiday Tournament:
Teutopolis 49, Effingham 30