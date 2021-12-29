HS scoreboard (12-29-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball holiday tournaments on Wednesday featuring video the Sages Holiday Hoopla, BSN Classic, State Farm Classic, Teutopolis-Effingham girls’ basketball at the Charleston Holiday Tournament, St. Anthony and Lincoln-Way East at the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic, along with Effingham and Chicago Brooks.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Sages Holiday Hoopla:

Monticello 50, Tuscola 34

Neoga 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31

Oakwood 54, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44

Clinton 58, Ridgeview 47

State Farm Classic:

El Paso-Gridley 60, St. Joseph-Ogden 36

BSN Classic:

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 49, Salt Fork 43

Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic:

Lincoln-Way East 64, St. Anthony 47

Chicago Brooks 67, Effingham 42

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Sages Holiday Hoopla:

Neoga 49, Tuscola 36

Clinton 45, Ridgeview 22

Monticello 57, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48, Stark County 23

State Farm Classic:

Brimfield 42, Paris 40

BSN Classic:

Benton Central (IN) 60, Salt Fork 26

Charleston Holiday Tournament:

Teutopolis 49, Effingham 30