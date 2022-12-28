(WCIA) — High school holiday basketball tournaments are still going this week. Check out highlights from the St. Thomas More girls basketball tournament where Cerro Gordo-Bement took on Fisher, plus scores from games across Central Illinois.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Thomas More 45, Cerro Gordo-Bement 36
Fisher 45, Grace Christian Academy 27
St. Thomas More 56, Grace Christian Academy 33
Cerro Gordo-Bement 63, Fisher 42
Carmel Catholic 44, Rochester 31
Bloomington Central Catholic 68, El Paso Gridley 45
Paris 55, Rockford Lutheran 35
Wesclin 47, EAWR 20
Riverdale 40, Bishop Mack 46
West Hancock 44, Beardstown 37
Winnebago 60, St Joseph-Ogden 25
Kewanee 45, Princeton 62
(#12) Peoria Notre Dame 52 Glenwood 26
Tuscola 55, Clinton 44
Monticello 33, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28
Stark County 43, GCMS 38
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rantoul 57 Sterling 67
Champaign 42 Evanston 69
Roxana 53, Okawville 58
Naperville North 53, Lake Forest 34
Mattoon 51, Lincoln-Way East 86
Nashville 62, Mccluer 31
Herrin 70, Vienna 64
Coal City 76, Hinckley-Big Rock 65
Clark 48, Farragut 38
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48, Oakwood 61
Neoga 44, Ridgeview 35
Carlyle 39, Trico 33
Cahokia 59, Marist 74
Tuscola 42, Monticello 32