(WCIA) — High school holiday basketball tournaments are still going this week. Check out highlights from the St. Thomas More girls basketball tournament where Cerro Gordo-Bement took on Fisher, plus scores from games across Central Illinois.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Thomas More 45, Cerro Gordo-Bement 36

Fisher 45, Grace Christian Academy 27

St. Thomas More 56, Grace Christian Academy 33

Cerro Gordo-Bement 63, Fisher 42

Carmel Catholic 44, Rochester 31

Bloomington Central Catholic 68, El Paso Gridley 45

Paris 55, Rockford Lutheran 35

Wesclin 47, EAWR 20

Riverdale 40, Bishop Mack 46

West Hancock 44, Beardstown 37

Winnebago 60, St Joseph-Ogden 25

Kewanee 45, Princeton 62

(#12) Peoria Notre Dame 52 Glenwood 26

Tuscola 55, Clinton 44

Monticello 33, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28

Stark County 43, GCMS 38

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rantoul 57 Sterling 67

Champaign 42 Evanston 69

Roxana 53, Okawville 58

Naperville North 53, Lake Forest 34

Mattoon 51, Lincoln-Way East 86

Nashville 62, Mccluer 31

Herrin 70, Vienna 64

Coal City 76, Hinckley-Big Rock 65

Clark 48, Farragut 38

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48, Oakwood 61

Neoga 44, Ridgeview 35

Carlyle 39, Trico 33

Cahokia 59, Marist 74

Tuscola 42, Monticello 32