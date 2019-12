CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Illini unveiled the best of the best to play defense for the orange and blue this decade, headlined by five NFL draft picks.

Lineman – Whitney Mercilus* (first-team All-America; Hendricks Award winner in 2011)Lineman – Cory Liuget (second-team All-Big Ten in 2010)Lineman – Dawuane Smoot (third-team All-Big Ten in 2016)Lineman – Bobby Roundtree (honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2018)Linebacker – Dele Harding (first-team All-Big Ten; third-team All-America in 2019)Linebacker – Martez Wilson (first-team All-Big Ten in 2010)Linebacker – Jonathan Brown (second-team All-Big Ten in 2011 & '13)Back – Tavon Wilson* (honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2010 & '11)Back – Clayton Fejedelem (second-team All-Big Ten in 2015)Back – Terry Hawthorne (honorable mention in 2011 & '12)Back – Stanley Green (honorable mention in 2017 & '19)Punter – Blake Hayes* (Big Ten Punter of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten in 2019)Punt Returner – V'Angelo Bentley* (honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2014 & '15)