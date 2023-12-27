WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Thursday including video from the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal with St. Joseph-Ogden, Paris and Taylorville winning first round games.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Joseph-Ogden 56, East Dubuque 47

Oakwood 69, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55

Tuscola 51, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31

Clinton 59, Monticello 56

Ridgeview 51, Neoga 48

Armstrong-Potomac 51, Heritage 15

Prairie Central 56, Roanoke-Benson 19

St. Thomas More 59, Cerro Gordo/Bement 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee Bishop McNamara 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 18

Paris 66, Winnebago 35

Sacred Heart-Griffin 65, El Paso-Gridley 38

Taylorville 55, Geneseo 39

Normal Community 75, Rochester 29

Tuscola 61, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 17

Tri-Valley 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43

Unity 47, Salt Fork 43