WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Thursday including video from the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal with St. Joseph-Ogden, Paris and Taylorville winning first round games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Joseph-Ogden 56, East Dubuque 47
Oakwood 69, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55
Tuscola 51, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31
Clinton 59, Monticello 56
Ridgeview 51, Neoga 48
Armstrong-Potomac 51, Heritage 15
Prairie Central 56, Roanoke-Benson 19
St. Thomas More 59, Cerro Gordo/Bement 36
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kankakee Bishop McNamara 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 18
Paris 66, Winnebago 35
Sacred Heart-Griffin 65, El Paso-Gridley 38
Taylorville 55, Geneseo 39
Normal Community 75, Rochester 29
Tuscola 61, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 17
Tri-Valley 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43
Unity 47, Salt Fork 43